The Ukrainian conflict and escalating energy costs have hampered demand for steel in Europe, U.S. Steel Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said in the company’s latest earnings report.
The company beat earnings estimates on Thursday but reported “demand headwinds” that persisted through the third quarter. A blast furnace at its huge Mon Valley works near Pittsburgh remains idled, after a planned 30-day outage was moved to September from October. Blast furnace no. 8 at the company’s Gary Works in Indiana was also temporarily shut “due to market conditions and continued high levels of imports.”
The impact of those headwinds were “worsened by temporarily higher-than-normal raw material expenses in the quarter, as we worked through inventories built in response to the Ukrainian conflict,” said Burritt in the earnings statement.
Burritt’s cautionary comments follow similarly bearish remarks from steelmakers Nucor Corp. and Steel Dynamics Inc.
Nucor, the largest American producer, said in its quarterly report last week that it expects fourth-quarter earnings will decrease from the third quarter. The largest American producer said it expects earnings in the steel mills segment will be “considerably lower” due to shrinking metal margins and declining shipments.
Still, Burritt remained bullish on the potential for domestic earnings, citing recent industry reforms and promising to confront market uncertainty in a call with US Steel’s shareholders.
“We’re also pleased to see the recent reinforcement of trade policies by the U.S. government,” Burritt said, specifically citing the Inflation Reduction Act, the recent federal infrastructure bill, as an effective step to increase steel demand in 2023.
