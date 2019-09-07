WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has unveiled restrictions limiting the amount of money Cuban Americans can send to family in Cuba and prohibiting remittances to certain government officials and members of the Communist Party.
The intent to make changes in the rules were first announced months ago, but the impending publication of the new rules in the Federal Register means they will take effect Oct. 9.
“We are taking additional steps to financially isolate the Cuban regime,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement issued Friday. “The United States holds the Cuban regime accountable for its oppression of the Cuban people and support of other dictatorships throughout the region, such as the illegitimate Maduro regime.”
This is the second round of tightening pressure on Cuba in recent months as President Donald Trump has tried to reverse President Barack Obama’s moves to normalize relations with Havana, which Trump has called “terrible and misguided.”
In June, the administration ended authorization for groups participating in educational trips to the island.
The latest change sets a $1,000 cap any one person can send to a Cuban citizen in a quarter and prohibits all remittances to relatives who are Cuban officials and to members of the Cuban Communist Party.
Currently, there are no limits on the amount or frequency of remittances under rules that took effect when the Obama administration normalized relations with Cuba in 2014.