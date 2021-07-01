The government’s upcoming June jobs report will signal whether U.S. employers had greater success filling a record number of vacancies after two disappointing months of hiring.
A 711,000 increase in payrolls is forecast for the month, based on the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. While that would be the strongest advance since March, caution is warranted as projections for both April and May were well above the actual figure.
While the U.S. has recovered about 14.7 million of the jobs lost during the pandemic, payrolls remain more than 7.5 million short of the pre-pandemic level. Because a full recovery in the labor market has a long way to go, Federal Reserve policy makers are maintaining ultra-easy monetary policy.
In a congressional hearing last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the very quick job gains of the early recovery are over and finding work now is “more labor intensive and time consuming.”
— Bloomberg News