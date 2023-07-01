The Federal Reserve’s preferred measures of U.S. inflation cooled in May and consumer spending stagnated, suggesting the economy’s main engine is starting to lose some momentum.
The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.1 percent in May, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. From a year ago, the measure eased to the slowest pace in more than two years.
Consumer spending, adjusted for prices, was little changed after a downwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in April. From February through May, household spending has essentially stalled after an early-year surge. Spending on merchandise dropped, while outlays for services increased.
Excluding food and energy, the so-called core PCE price index increased 4.6 percent from May 2022. That’s in line with annual readings back to late 2022 and shows minimal relief from elevated price pressures. Economists consider this to be a better gauge of underlying inflation.
Under the hood of the government report, a key metric flagged by Fed Chair Jerome Powell showed a welcome slowdown. Services inflation excluding housing and energy services increased 0.2 percent in May from a month earlier, the smallest advance since July of last year, according to Bloomberg calculations. The figure was up 4.5 percent from a year ago.
Treasuries and U.S. stock futures rallied. Traders still expect the Fed to resume raising interest rates at next month’s meeting.
While there are some glimmers of progress in the inflation data, the rate remains well above the Fed’s 2 percent target. In light of that, central bank officials have signaled they’re anticipating having to increase interest rates two more times this year — potentially beginning with next month’s meeting.
Low unemployment and steady wage growth have allowed many Americans to continue to spend on a range of goods and services despite high prices. Others, however, are struggling. There are signs that households are relying more on credit cards as excess savings from the pandemic dwindle, and delinquency rates are on the rise.
Bloomberg's Kristy Scheuble, Matthew Boesler and Augusta Saraiva contributed to this report.
