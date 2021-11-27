WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden imposed fresh travel restrictions on nations in southern Africa on Friday, joining efforts by other countries to try to slow the spread of a potentially potent new COVID-19 variant that has roiled global markets.
The administration will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday, according to senior administration officials. In a statement, Biden called the decision a “precautionary measure until we have more information.”
In addition to South Africa, the restrictions affect Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The policy doesn’t apply to American citizens and lawful permanent residents, though they must still test negative before travel to the U.S., according to administration officials.
The World Health Organization listed the mutated virus, now named omicron, as a “variant of concern” Friday as a growing list of nations moved to block travel from the region. Countries across Europe halted air travel from southern Africa earlier in the day, as did Canada.
The U.S. announcement is a reversal of course for Biden’s administration, which earlier this month abandoned country- or region-specific measures and replaced it with a system that hinges on a traveler’s vaccination status. Friday’s announcement leaves the U.S. with a hybrid system of travel bans on unvaccinated foreigners as well as a broader ban on the eight countries designated Friday, which have comparatively lower vaccination levels.
Anthony Fauci, one of Biden’s top health advisers, said earlier Friday that officials would act after reviewing scientific data with counterparts in South Africa. Biden said he made the decision after a briefing by Fauci and members of his COVID-19 response team.
American health officials spoke with their South African counterparts midday New York time on Friday to gather medical and scientific data about the newly discovered variant. The administration remains in touch with health experts across southern Africa to learn more about the variant.
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen proposed activating an emergency ban for air travel from southern Africa until there’s a clearer understanding of the potential dangers. The U.K. also closed the routes, though no cases of the new variant have yet been detected in the country.
The fear is that the mutated new coronavirus may be more resistant to vaccinations or the body’s own immune response after earlier infections.
— Bloomberg News