The U.S. economy added 164,000 jobs in July, marking 106 straight months of job gains, a record streak that shows little sign of ending despite business leaders' concerns over President Donald Trump's escalating trade war.
The unemployment rate remained at 3. percent, a half-century low, according to the Labor Department report released Friday. Though hiring has slowed somewhat from last year, companies continue to bring on new employees at a healthy pace.
Job gains have been strongest this year in the service sector, with health care and business seeing large gains. Economists had predicted 165,000 job gains last month and the number came in almost exactly on trend.
The United States continues to have more job openings than unemployed, and employers are looking for ways to stand out to attract workers, including by raising pay and benefits. The average hourly wage increased 3.2 percent in the past year, the Labor Department reported, which is well above the rate of inflation, though below the level of wage growth that was seen at the end of the 1990s boom.
Wage gains have been strongest, so far this year, for workers earning $12 to $14 an hour and those at the top end of the pay scale who earn more than $60 an hour, according to a new analysis from the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute.
"If you don't like your job, this is a golden age to find a new one," said Ian Siegel, chief executive of ZipRecruiter.
Siegel said job seekers have a lot more power right now than they realize to ask for higher pay and more perks. On ZipRecruiter, job postings offering flexible work schedules have more than double in the past year. Employers are also touting the training they offer as a perk for people who want to grow more in their career.
"One of the things we've seen is a big rise in on-the-job training being mentioned in job posting," Siegel said.