U.S. inflation-adjusted consumer spending fell in May for the first time this year as persistent price pressures batter household budgets.
Purchases of goods and services, adjusted for changes in prices, decreased 0.4 percent in May after a downwardly revised 0.3 percent gain a month earlier, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. Spending on services advanced while outlays on goods declined.
The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Federal Reserve uses for its inflation target, rose 0.6 percent from a month earlier and was up 6.3 percent since May 2021. The core PCE price index increased 0.3 percent, less than expected. It was up 4.7 percent from a year ago, the smallest gain since November.
The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.3 percent decline in inflation-adjusted spending from the prior month and for the overall price index to be up 6.4 percent from a year earlier.
Unadjusted for inflation, spending rose 0.2 percent from the prior month, while personal income increased 0.5 percent.
The slowdown in consumer spending — the main driver of the US economy — adds to growing concerns about the economic outlook. Household sentiment is at a record low, recession fears are growing, and the labor market, while still robust, is showing some early signs of softening.
Even so, the report reflected resilient demand for services, underscoring a long-anticipated shift in consumer preferences from goods to services.
Inflation is eroding Americans' pay, with households facing rising prices across the economy, including near-record costs for gasoline. The Fed, which earlier this month raised interest rates by the most since 1994, will take the latest figures into account at their July meeting when deciding whether to once again hike rates by 75 basis points, or opt for a 50 basis-point increase.
On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he and his colleagues "hope that growth will remain positive," noting that the economy is "well positioned to withstand tighter monetary policy." But he also acknowledged the task of avoiding a recession has become more challenging in recent months.
