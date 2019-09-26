Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.