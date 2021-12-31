Airline cancellations are already piling up in the U.S., with 1,125 flights scrubbed as rising coronavirus cases hobbles staffing. Winter storms meanwhile threatened to further disrupt travel over New Year’s weekend.
JetBlue Airways Corp. scratched 175 flights, accounting for 17 percent of its schedule, by 4:20 p.m. Thursday in New York, according to FlightAware.com. Allegiant canceled 96 flights, or 19 percent of its service. United Airlines Holdings Inc. scrubbed 199 flights, representing 9 percent of its schedule.
The disruptions come after thousands of flights were canceled over the Christmas holiday weekend and into early this week as winter storms combined with staffing shortages caused by the spread of coronavirus cases from the omicron variant.
While federal guidance reducing the isolation period for many people testing positive to five days from 10 is expected to help staffing, “we expect the number of COVID cases in the Northeast — where most of our crew members are based — to continue to surge for the next week or two,” JetBlue said.
Denver, Atlanta and Los Angeles were among the hardest hit for cancellations and delays Thursday afternoon, according to FlightAware, amid strong winds and precipitation.
No relief is expected in the near term. More than 650 flights already have been canceled for Friday and about 400 are already scratched for Saturday.