Opposition parties will deny Prime Minister Boris Johnson an early general election in a Parliament vote Monday, as they seek to ensure the U.K. can’t tumble out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31. That makes an election unlikely until November at the earliest.
In a conference call Friday morning, the parties — including Labour, the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Independent Group for Change — agreed to a unified position ahead of the government’s planned vote, according to two people familiar with the decision.
They also decided against calling a vote of no confidence in Johnson’s government Monday, according to the people, who declined to be identified talking about a private call.
While opposition parties do want a general election, their priority is to ensure Johnson can’t take the U.K. out of the EU on Oct. 31 without a deal. He’s said he wants an agreement, but Britain will leave the bloc “do or die” even if he can’t get one.
“There are people in Parliament who plainly want to block” Brexit, including Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn and the SNP, Johnson told Sky News Friday. “They don’t want the election — OK — perhaps they don’t think they will win. Fine. I’ll go to Brussels, I’ll get a deal, and we’ll make sure we come out on Oct. 31.”
Under legislation pushed through the House of Lords Friday, Johnson would be required to write to the EU to seek a fresh Brexit delay on Oct. 19 if he hasn’t secured a new agreement by then.
Opposition parties want to be sure Johnson is held to the requirements set out in that law — and are therefore unlikely to approve a general election until the letter has been written, one of the people said. That means no election is likely until November, because at least 25 days must pass between an election being called and it being held.
“Given the behavior of the prime minister and his advisers we need to be absolutely sure we’re not going to end up in a situation where the general election is going to be used as distraction while they bounce us out without a deal,” Labour’s Foreign Affairs spokeswoman, Emily Thornberry, said Friday in a BBC radio interview. “We’re not talking about very long but we need to get this immediate crisis dealt with first.”