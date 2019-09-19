Jahi Chikwendiu / The Washington Post

Clarence Smoyer, right, is greeted by his friend and World War II battalion mate before Smoyer is awarded the Bronze Star Medal at the National World War II Memorial Wednesday in Washington, D.C. This comes almost 75 years after he destroyed a Nazi tank in a dramatic duel on March 6, 1945, in Cologne, Germany, and after he was denied the medal for a technicality. The 96-year-old thought he was visiting the National World War II Memorial as a tourist — only to be surprised with a ceremony to award him the Bronze Star.