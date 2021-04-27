WASHINGTON — The United States’ population growth slowed in the past 10 years to its lowest rate since the 1930s, according to new data released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The first numbers to come out of the 2020 Census show that the U.S. population on April 1, 2020 — Census Day — was 331.5 million people, an increase of 7.4 percent between 2010 and 2020. It is the second-slowest rate of expansion since the government began taking a census in 1790. In the 1930s, the decade with the slowest population growth, the rate was 7.3 percent.
Unlike the slowdown of the Great Depression, which was a population blip followed by a boom, the slowdown this time is part of a longer-term trend, tied to the aging of the country’s white people, decreased fertility rates and lagging immigration.
But within the United States, some regions are booming while others are stagnating. Populations in the South and the West grew the fastest in the past decade. Growth in the District of Columbia mushroomed, possibly predicting trends in other cities once more detailed census data is released this year.
The data, which is used to determine the reapportionment of House seats and electoral college votes, veered from the bureau’s estimates by about 1 percent, according to Census Bureau officials. It resulted in fewer seat shifts than anticipated, with Texas and Florida gaining two and one, respectively, and Rhode Island holding on to its second seat. A couple of the shifts were by razor-thin margins, with New York losing a seat by 89 people and Minnesota holding on to one by 26 people.
“This is the closest I’ve ever seen,” said Kimball Brace, president of Election Data Services, a political consulting firm specializing in redistricting, election administration, and the analysis and presentation of census and political data. “It shows you how just little, tiny things can make a difference. ... When you’ve got so many seats shifting around, 1 percent’s not going to cut it.”
Brace said the fact that the data was so “dramatically different” from the estimates probably was due to the coronavirus epidemic, which delayed and complicated the count, and the Trump administration’s efforts to add a citizenship question to the survey and exclude undocumented people from being counted in apportionment. “All of that is causing things to go rather haywire,” he said.
In a preliminary report on quality metrics released Monday afternoon, Census Bureau demographers said the initial population counts from the 2020 Census were “generally aligned with benchmark data,” and added that their analysis should not be taken as “an assessment of the accuracy or reasonableness of the 2020 Census results.” They said further assessments would follow.
The overall slowdown was not a surprise. Since 2010, immigration has declined, driven by the economic crisis early in the decade and government restrictions later in the decade. The birthrate has also dropped, and life expectancy has dipped in the past couple of years — a reversal that has been driven by factors such as drug overdoses, obesity, suicide and liver disease, and that sharply accelerated last year during the coronavirus pandemic.
The extent to which the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to population patterns is not apparent in the new census data, because much of the related displacement and the deaths of over half a million people took place after Census Day. According to the Pew Research Center, 5 percent of U.S. adults said they moved because of the pandemic; it is not clear whether these moves will be permanent.
But it is clear that going forward, older populations, especially those over age 65, will continue to see far higher rates of growth than young ones. The percentage of Americans 65 and over has grown by 35 percent, based on census estimates released last year. In the coming decade, the large baby boomer generation will reach their 60s, 70s and 80s.
Without robust immigration, the United States would look more like Japan, Germany and Italy, where births and the influx of newcomers have not kept pace with the graying of the population, placing burdens on social services and the labor force. A Pew Research Center analysis showed that more than half the U.S. population increase between 1965 and 2015 was because of immigration, which added about 72 million people. With no immigration in the next half-century, growth in the United States would nearly flatten.
But the rate of population growth for a nation or a state does not tell the whole story, said Steven Martin, a senior demographer at the Urban Institute.
“While growth creates many advantages for a state — a more vibrant economy and easier-to-balance state budgets — perpetual growth cannot be a long-run solution in a finite world,” he said. The fertility rate in the United States is 1.73, below the 2.1 figure considered to be the replacement rate, producing as many births each year as deaths. “Overall population growth is going to be small, and eventually flat, which has to happen at some point,” Martin said.
He added, “A lot of people talk about cultural extinction if a nation doesn’t bring it up to two children per couple. That’s like saying that a 19-year-old is growing less than ever.”
If the nation were to keep growing at the rate it did in the 20th century, when it quadrupled from about 70 million to about 280 million, “essentially, within a couple of centuries, we’ll run out of space,” he said.
Over the nation’s history, growth ebbed and surged during wars, economic downturns and immigration waves. But the overall arc has been in the direction of a slowdown.
For the first century after the United States gained its independence, the country grew at a feverish pace, staying above 30 percent most decades. The percentage rate hovered in the 20s in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and mostly in the teens through the 1960s. It continued to flag toward the end of the century, and between 2000 and 2010 it fell to 9.7 percent.