The United States added 128,000 jobs in October as the jobless rate ticked up to 3.6 percent, a performance that outperformed analyst forecasts during a month in which one of the largest private employer strikes in recent years weighed on the economy.
The number was below recent averages. The General Motors strike, in which 46,000 workers shut down production for six weeks at the automaker, caused layoffs from Canada to Mexico in related industries. Unemployment claims in states like Michigan surged after the strike, as suppliers laid off workers as business slowed down.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which released the report, noted that the General Motors strike dragged down employment in auto and parts manufacturing. The number of employed workers in those two categories declined by 42,000. Federal employment decreased by about 17,000, as temporary workers engaged in the 2020 Census completed their work.
"While investors will hang an asterisk on the October report, it will become clear if the recent downward trend in hiring remains in place once the effect of the GM strike is factored out of the jobs report," Joseph Brusuelas, the chief economist at RSM, said in a statement. "It is important to note that overall hiring conditions remain relatively solid as the pace of overall hiring slows."
The news comes on the heels of a mixed bag of signals from September, in which the economy added 136,000 jobs, well below average growth of 223,000 per month in 2018, but saw the unemployment rate fall to 3.5 percent, a nearly 50-year low. Wage growth has remained stubbornly around 3 percent, puzzling economists who don't understand why it has not risen as the job market has tightened.
In 2019, the U.S. has added an average of 167,000 jobs a month.