KABUL, Afghanistan — Two American service members were killed Wednesday when their helicopter crashed in eastern Afghanistan while supporting combat operations, according to the U.S. military.
The military said the fatalities brought to 19 the number of U.S. combat deaths in Afghanistan this year, adding that the incident is under investigation.
The Taliban said the helicopter was shot down as Afghan and U.S. forces were preparing to launch an attack in the area, according to a statement from Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman.
The 19 service members killed so far this year by hostile forces, surpasses the total of 13 who died in 2018. About 2,400 have died in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001. In August two Army Special Forces soldiers died of wounds suffered in small-arms fire in Faryab province. Another serviceman denied in a suicide bombing in Kabul in September that prompted President Trump to break off talks with the Taliban.
The Trump administration is intent on bringing home the bulk of U.S. forces by next year. But efforts to negotiate a peace deal to facilitate the withdrawal were scuttled in September. Since then top U.S. negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad has sought to restart talks by negotiating a prisoner swap as good will gesture.
On Tuesday, an Australian and an American were freed from Taliban custody and the Afghan government released three high-profile militants linked to the Taliban.
Over the past year the United States reduced its troop strength unilaterally, cutting 2,000 troops and bringing the total number of American troops in Afghanistan to around 13,000.
In the draft of the peace deal between the United States and Taliban, U.S. troop levels were set to reduce to 8,600, down from 100,000 in 2011.
If talks do restart in the wake of the prisoner exchange, it is unclear if it they will return to the agreement reached in September.
While the role of the U.S. military role in Afghanistan has been described by the Afghan government as mentoring or training, security forces there still rely heavily on U.S. support to carry out operations, according to a Pentagon study released in June.