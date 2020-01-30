NEW YORK — Two former waitresses faced Harvey Weinstein at his criminal trial Wednesday, describing casting-couch promises that lured them into the powerful producer's orbit, before he allegedly sexually assaulted them in the mid-2000s.
One of the women, the fourth to testify, was model Tarale Wulff. Now 43, she was in her late 20s and hoping to find work as an actress when she encountered Weinstein at New York's Cipriani Downtown restaurant in early 2005.
"You have a great look," Weinstein said, according to her testimony. "You should come talk to my people."
A short time later, she said, she was wiping down the bar and Weinstein pulled her into the hallway, then up to a secluded landing. "I have to go back to work," she told the famous filmmaker, his shirt untucked.
He told her to wait "one second" and she "noticed that his shirt started moving and I realized he was masturbating under his shirt," according to the testimony.
She said she threw a towel at him and shied away from going back to his table. "I just ducked behind the service station and asked the girls to take my tables," she said on direct examination by prosecutor Meghan Hast.
She was surprised to soon after get a call from a Weinstein associate to bring her in for a reading. The script she was handed was for the movie "Pulse," eventually released in 2006. (Prosecutors have said the movie was being cast in Los Angeles.) But before she could read for the part, she was diverted. She was told that Weinstein wanted to see her and that a car was waiting to take her to him, she testified.
She assumed it was a meeting at a coffee shop. Instead she was taken to Weinstein's New York City apartment — the Crosby Street site where he allegedly sexually assaulted production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006, according to her Monday testimony.
At Weinstein's home, his shirt was unbuttoned and he "seemed like he was distracted and busy getting ready" for something. She took a seat in the living room, and he summoned her to the door of a bedroom, Wulff said.
She then testified that he grabbed her arms "and put me on the bed and laid me back and laid on me as he laid me back."
"I can't," she said. "And he answered, 'Don't worry. I had a vasectomy.' ... And I just went blank and looked off. He put himself inside me, and he raped me."
Another woman, Dawn Dunning, testified earlier in the day that Weinstein earned her trust before getting her into a hotel room and reaching under her skirt, later offering her movie parts in exchange for sex.
Dunning, now 40, was a waitress at a club in 2004 when she first met the powerful movie producer. She was also trying to make it as an actress after moving to New York from Ohio.
"I was familiar with Harvey Weinstein, but I didn't know what he looked like," Dunning testified.
"So we started talking and one of the owners came over and he said, that's Harvey Weinstein. Be nice to him, basically."
She said she told Weinstein that she was an actress and he took an interest in her: "I got a call from his assistant shortly after that."
He promised her a screen test and extended invitations, she said.
"He brought my fiance at the time and I to Whoopi Goldberg's birthday party. He got us tickets to ... 'The Producers' on Broadway," Dunning told that jury of seven men and five women.
On one occasion she was invited to a production suite at a hotel in Tribeca.
During a nonsexual conversation, "he led me into the other room and I sat next to him on the bed, and I was wearing a skirt that day and he put his hand up my skirt," Dunning said.
She said he was able to get his finger into her vagina "slightly."
"It was like a few seconds but I just kind of froze for a minute and then stood up," she said. "He told me not to make a big deal about it, he apologized [and said] it wouldn't happen again," Dunning testified.
She wiped a tear as she struggled to get through the story, telling the jury that she never led Weinstein on.
She said she left the hotel suite a short time after rejecting Weinstein's advance. On another occasion, she was summoned to meet Weinstein at a hotel in Manhattan and was told by his assistant that Weinstein had contracts for movie parts for her to sign.
When they got there, Weinstein greeted Dunning with an open white bathrobe, she said.
"He kind of just cut to the chase and said here's contracts for my next three films. I'll sign them today if you have a threesome with me and my assistant," Dunning said through tears.
She laughed, thinking it was a joke, infuriating Weinstein. He started screaming at her, she said, telling her she would "never make it in this business." She quickly left.
After that experience, Dunning said, she stopped trying to audition for roles and gave up on her show-business ambitions.
Neither Dunning nor Wulff are plaintiffs in the case, because of statutes of limitations, but they were allowed to serve as witnesses to support indictments.
On cross-examination, Wulff was asked about her 55 visits to a psychologist after she came forward in late 2017 — a therapist who apparently specializes in memory recovery.
Defense lawyer Donna Rotunno asked if after seeing the therapist, she told the district attorney's office that "you think you voiced (to Weinstein) that you didn't want to have sex?"
Wulff said she didn't recall expressing that uncertainty in a talk with the DA, and she later denied it.
Dunning, was questioned by another defense lawyer, Arthur Aidala, about withholding the entire sexual abuse story from her narrative until July 2019 when prosecutors said she would testify.
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office also plans to call a third supporting accuser, who is the subject of a case against Weinstein in Los Angeles.
Weinstein, 67, faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life on the top counts, predatory sexual assault. Those two counts involve actress Annabella Sciorra, who testified last week that Weinstein raped her in late 1993 or early 1994. He also charged with criminal sex act related to Haleyi and with rape in connection to a 1993 alleged assault on Jessica Mann at a DoubleTree hotel in Manhattan.
Weinstein's defense attorneys say he has never had a nonconsensual encounter with any of his accusers.