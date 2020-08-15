As summer’s heat continues, we seek refreshment. These wine selections include a spritzy rosé of vinho verde from a Portuguese label that has consistently proven its value. And, if wine seems heavy in the heat, we also have a low-alcohol line from California.
Still, we know you’ll be grilling in the weeks ahead, so here’s a delicious merlot from Washington state and a delightful red from Italy, a savory sangiovese from Emilia Romagna that evokes casual dinners in a mom-and-pop trattoria:
Luke Merlot 2017
Wahluke Slope, Columbia Valley, Wash., $22
It may seem strange to say a wine has “confidence,” but the word is appropriate here. This merlot does not scream for attention with powerful tannins or in-your-face fruit. Rather, it weaves sweet ripe plums, black cherries and a savory hint of dark roast coffee into a compelling discussion that unfolds slowly. There is also a delicious cabernet sauvignon by the same label. Alcohol by volume: 14.1 percent. Three stars (exceptional).
...
La Sagrestana Sangiovese Romagna Superiore 2018
Romagna, Italy, $14
Savory and smoky, with notes of cherries and a hint of cocoa, this sangiovese is the kind of delightfully rustic wine you may have encountered in a family trattoria on your explorations of Italy. Since it may be a while before we can repeat those trips, here’s a way to indulge our memories. ABV: 13 percent. Two-and-a-half stars.
...
Lab Vinho Verde Rosé
Portugal, $10
Lab is a label from Portugal that offers excellent value in affordable wines. The rosé was No. 8 in my list of 12 best bargains in 2019. This non-vintage vinho verde rosé is just as delicious, with a slight spritz and bright fruit flavors of strawberry and melon. ABV: 11 percent. Two stars (excellent).
...
Sunny with a Chance of Flowers Pinot Noir 2018
Monterey, Calif., $17
The Sunny with a Chance of Flowers line includes a pinot noir, a chardonnay and a sauvignon blanc, each at 9 percent alcohol and about 85 calories for a 5-ounce serving. That compares to about 110 to 120 calories for a glass of wine at the more common 13 to 14 percent alcohol. The Sunny wines are also labeled as “zero sugar,” as they have less than 0.5 grams per serving. The wines taste “correct” — meaning, they taste like pinot noir, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc. Their distinguishing characteristic is the combination of lower alcohol and lower calories. ABV: 9 percent. One-and-a-half stars (very good).