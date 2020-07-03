Tribal leaders in South Dakota plan to protest President Donald Trump’s appearance Friday at an elaborate Mount Rushmore fireworks display, arguing that the event could worsen the state’s coronavirus outbreak and violates Native Americans’ claims to the Black Hills.
The objections of seven Sioux tribal governments — all of whom had raised concerns when Trump officials were planning the trip — underscore how the president has become a polarizing figure regardless of where he travels in the United States. Critics of the president demonstrated outside his recent rallies in Tulsa, Okla., and Phoenix, Ariz., and they will greet him once he returns to Washington on Saturday for the “Salute to America” celebration he has orchestrated to commemorate Independence Day.
National Park Service officials have not allowed pyrotechnics to be ignited at Mount Rushmore for more than a decade, out of concern that it could set off wildfires and contaminate local drinking-water supplies. But Trump has pushed to resume fireworks at the memorial to four U.S. presidents, and this spring the Interior Department finalized an environmental assessment concluding that it would not pose a significant risk to either the land or its waterways.
But that same analysis indicated that six tribes who engaged in consultations with the department “expressed an overall objection to the event and its impacts.” Based on past pyrotechnic shows, the assessment concluded, resuming fireworks “would result in additional unexploded ordnance and debris on the landscape.”
In a meeting in late February, the document stated, tribal representatives emphasized, “The Black Hills landscape is a [traditional cultural property] for many tribes, and is inexplicably sacred.”
The U.S. government acknowledged the Great Sioux nation’s jurisdiction over the Black Hills in two treaties, in 1851 and 1868. Federal officials took over part of the area after gold was discovered there, and a 1980 Supreme Court decision rejected the Sioux’s claim that the land had been stolen from them.
James Ostler, a University of Oregon professor who specializes in the tribe’s history, said the Black Hills, and Mount Rushmore in particular, play a key role within the tribe’s spiritual beliefs. The mountain in which the monument is carved is called “Paha Sapa,” or the Six Grandfathers in the Sioux language, after the earth, sky and four directions.
For this reason, James Bear Runner, president of the Oglala Sioux tribe, said Trump’s event amounted to an act of arrogance and desecration.
“It’s like if he tried to go and have a fireworks display celebrating independence at the Vatican,” he said.
A July Fourth event at the site is pouring salt in a wound, said Ricky Gray Grass, a leader of the Oglala Sioux’s executive council. “The whole Black Hills is sacred. For them to come and carve the presidents, slave owners who have no meaning to us, it was an insult.”
Gray Grass said Sioux leaders met with federal and state officials as far back as February, including Rene Ohms, resource program manager at Mount Rushmore National Memorial. “They kind of just came in and listened. At the end, they kind of just blew us off ... saying we’re still going to have this fireworks display,” Gray Grass said. After a second conference in mid-June held by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic, “it was the same thing.”
Trump had an obligation to discuss his plans with the Sioux, according to Gray Grass. “We’re a sovereign nation within five states; we have our own laws and our own rules,” he said.
Angered by what they considered a snub and motivated by the Black Lives Matter protests, young members of the tribe organized a protest, which the executive council backed.
“They took our minerals, took our gold, took our water and have taken our forestry,” Gray Grass said. “It’s time our young people took that stance.”