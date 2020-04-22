WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, citing the economic impact of the coronavirus shutdown, on Tuesday ordered a 60-day ban on new immigrants seeking permanent status in the United States.
The ban will cover people seeking green cards that provide permanent status, not temporary visitors. It would also not affect foreign agricultural workers, Trump said. Although he cited the need to protect American workers, his announcement did not spell out how the order would accomplish that goal.
The administration has already sharply restricted immigration, including steps taken last month to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. White House officials have suggested separate actions could affect foreign workers currently in industries that are not considered essential, though Trump suggested Tuesday that no such steps are imminent.
The president said he expected to sign the new order today, although he added that “it’s being written now as we speak,” suggesting that important details could still change.
“We want to protect our U.S. workers,” Trump said in announcing the ban.
“By pausing immigration, we will put Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens,” he added. “A short break from new immigration will protect the solvency of our health-care system and provide relief to jobless Americans.”
On Tuesday, Trump acknowledged the ban was not the sweeping sealing off of the United States that his tweet had hinted at, and he added that immigrants already in the United States “are not supposed to be” in more danger of removal under the order.
