WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday said he would no longer deal with Britain’s ambassador to the United States, who in leaked memos called him and his administration “inept,” “insecure” and “dysfunctional.”
The declaration from Trump, made on Twitter, marked another fault line in the “special relationship” between the two countries that has seen several ups and downs since Trump took office and has been increasingly fraught with tension over Britain’s messy exit from the European Union.
Trump has been furious since this weekend, when the Mail on Sunday, a British tabloid, published a trove of memos written in 2017 by Ambassador Kim Darroch.
But Trump’s response Monday went beyond simply criticizing Darroch, who is set to leave his post at the end of this year.
“I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit,” Trump wrote. “What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way. I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him.”
Many of Trump’s aides have frequented events at the British Embassy during Darroch’s tenure.
Trump added that “the good news for the wonderful United Kingdom” is that they will have a new prime minister soon.
“While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!” Trump added.
During his state visit to Britain last month, Trump praised May effusively, telling reporters that she had brought Brexit negotiations to “a very good point.”