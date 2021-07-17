Former president Donald Trump, who reportedly agreed to sit for at least a dozen interviews in recent months for forthcoming books about his tenure, said last week that he considered doing so “a total waste of time.”
“It seems to me that meeting with authors of the ridiculous number of books being written about my very successful Administration, or me, is a total waste of time,” Trump said in a statement in which he accused the authors of producing “pure fiction.”
“These writers are often bad people who write whatever comes to their mind or fits their agenda,” he said. “It has nothing to do with facts or reality.”
Politico reported in March that Trump planned to sit for a dozen book interviews. Among the authors: The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig; the New York Times’ Jeremy Peters and Maggie Haberman; ABC News’ Chief Washington Correspondent Jon Karl; and “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” author Michael Wolff.