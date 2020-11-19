The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit targeting Nevada's six presidential electors, who are planning to cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden, including one woman who claims she's a homeless military veteran.
The suit seeks to invalidate the state's vote tally in the Nov. 3 election, claiming "substantial irregularities, improprieties and fraud" and naming the Biden-pledged electors individually as defendants. One of them, Gabrielle d'Ayr, took to Twitter to criticize the claims by representatives of President Donald Trump.
"DJT continues his assault on the active duty & vets of Nevada by both attempting to invalidate their absentee votes, & now suing a homeless Navy Vet," d'Ayr said in a tweet. "Enough is enough."
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won Nevada by 33,596 votes, or 2.4 percentage points, according to an Associated Press tally. Officials in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, certified the results, but the Trump campaign isn't accepting them.
"Once again, they are repeating allegations the courts have already rejected, misstating and misrepresenting evidence provided in those proceedings, and parroting erroneous allegations made by partisans without first-hand knowledge of the facts," Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said in a statement.
The Trump side has so far failed to produce evidence of widespread fraud in the election. In the suit, which the Trump campaign said was filed Wednesday in state court in Carson City, Republicans say the vote was skewed by faulty electronic voting machines and scanners, denial of access to observers and improper outreach programs among Native American voters. More than 40,000 Nevada votes were tainted, the Trump campaign claimed in a statement.