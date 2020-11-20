In this file photo, Monica Palmer, a Republican member on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers and founder of the Taxpayers for Grosse Pointe Schools PAC, speaks at the law office of her lawyer, Michael Schwartz, right, Monday, Oct. 26. Palmer has signed an affidavit saying she regrets her vote Tuesday to certify the Nov. 3 election, arguing that “intense bullying and coercion.”