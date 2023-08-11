Trump documents

In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, stacks of boxes can be observed in the White and Gold Ballroom of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

 U.S. Department of Justice / TNS

MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of conspiring to obstruct the U.S. government’s efforts to recover classified documents from his Palm Beach estate — including a new allegation accusing him of collaborating with a personal aide and a Mar-a-Lago employee in an attempt to delete potentially incriminating video surveillance images of a storage area.

