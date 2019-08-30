WASHINGTON — The Trump administration scrambled Thursday to contain a political firestorm that erupted over a highly technical policy that officials say will affect the citizenship applications of “a very small” number of children born abroad to American service members and federal employees.
Some initial news reports said the administration’s new policy would broadly bar such children from automatic U.S. citizenship, but federal officials said it would only affect children whose families fall into atypical categories: children adopted overseas by government workers or military members, children whose parents weren’t citizens when they were born, and children of Americans who didn’t meet the residency requirements needed to automatically transmit citizenship at birth.
Officials for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services estimated that the policy, which goes into effect Oct. 29, would affect 20 to 25 people a year, while the Pentagon said it may affect fewer than 100 a year.
Most American citizens can easily transmit citizenship to their children born abroad under federal law, and federal immigration and State officials emphasized that the policy would not change that. Instead, the policy update resolves a long-standing bureaucratic dispute between agencies.