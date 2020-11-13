FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — South Florida got more rain from Tropical Storm Eta, which made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast early Thursday.
Some parts of the Miami- Fort Lauderdale metro area are looking at the possibility of more than two feet of rain in total from Eta, which has been drenching South Florida for at least five days.
South Florida’s isolated total rain accumulation from Eta is in the range of 20 to 25 inches, experts said.
Forecasters said that flooding was still an issue in the region. Southern Broward County and northern Miami-Dade County were under a flood advisory for most of the day.
A flood watch expired at 7 p.m. for coastal and metro areas in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.
Eta came ashore near Cedar Key about 4:20 a.m. with winds of 50 mph and moving at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Eta’s tropical-storm-force winds stretch out over 115 miles. Gusts of more than 40 mph were reported in St. Augustine and Jacksonville on Thursday morning.
“So far, peak storm surge inundation of 2.5 to 3 feet above normally dry ground has been measured by gauges in Tampa Bay, just under 2 feet in Cedar Key, and between 2.3 and 2.75 feet in southwest Florida from Naples to Fort Myers,” according to The Weather Channel.
Eta is expected to speed up and move parallel to the U.S. East Coast, passing off the coasts of the Carolinas before heading out into the Atlantic on Friday.
All tropical storm warnings that had been in effect were dropped with the hurricane center’s 1 p.m. Thursday advisory.
Storm-shredding wind shear and dry air are expected to cause Eta to rapidly weaken.
South Florida may also experience king tides, the seasonal high tides that can flood coastal neighborhoods, beginning on Thursday.
Eta was 90 miles south-southwest of Charleston, S.C., moving at a fast clip of 18 mph, as of 4 p.m. Thursday. Its maximum sustained winds had dropped from 45 mph to 40 mph.
By late Friday, a weakened Eta is expected to be out over the mid- Atlantic.
Thursday’s landfall is Eta’s fourth, having come ashore in the Florida Keys late Sunday, in Cuba early Sunday, and in Nicaragua on Nov. 4 as a Category 4 hurricane.
There’s also a possible area of disturbance, Invest 98L, in the southwest Caribbean near where Eta formed. It has a 90 percent chance — up from 80 percent earlier Thursday — of developing into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, according to forecasters, but it’s not expected to move northward and threaten the U.S.
Eta was the first storm of the 2020 season to make landfall in Florida. Louisiana, by contrast, has been hit with five named storms — Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta, and Tropical Storms Cristobal and Marco.
The storm first came ashore in Florida on Lower Matecumbe Key, just south of Islamorada, on Sunday. Its wind field was so wide, reaching up to 310 miles from the storm’s center, that it brought heavy rain and dangerous winds to Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.
Tropical Storm Theta, the season’s record-breaking 29th named storm, was producing top winds of 65 mph near the Azores on Thursday, hundreds of miles west of Portugal.
Theta broke the previous record of 28 named storms set in the 2005 season, according to the National Hurricane Center.
This is the latest in the season that there have been two named storms in the Atlantic since 1887, according to professor Jennifer Collins of the University of South Florida.
The next named storm would be Iota.