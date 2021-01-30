Trio
By William Boyd
Knopf, 336 pp. $27.95
It might be great fun for readers keen to flee today’s soul-crushing social and political turmoil for the seemingly more innocent — and in this case madcap — cultural ferment of the late 1960s, in the faraway, louche land of Brighton (“the Las Vegas of England”). There, everyone’s a writer or director, an actor or photographer, or a bit of each, and the plight of a radical bomber can be played for laughs or pathos — or a simple reminder that there really was something occasionally deadly happening in 1968 despite all the blinding sun and arc lights shining on Brighton Beach.
Still, for all its brio, “Trio” hits some serious notes. Here we are in Brighton in late 1968 with Elfrida Wing, a blocked writer (“the new Virginia Woolf” (poor thing); Talbot Kydd, a film producer; and Anny Viklund, a young American movie star — presumably the trio of the title, all in some way attached to the making of a film whose title, “Emily Bracegirdle’s Extremely Useful Ladder to the Moon,” seems to have been assembled from refrigerator word magnets. And so, come to think of it, does the movie’s plot, which involves Anny and her co-star, a British pop musician named Troy, breaking up and making up in long shot (“A great opportunity for more great music,” says the director, Reggie, who suddenly prefers to be called Rodrigo), wandering alone and driving around together, perhaps off a cliff.
They all think and act like characters in a screenplay (Anny: “It was crazy — stop! She admonished herself. Get a grip. ... She hated herself for thinking this but she wanted to see him again — just once more.”) But they are in a screenplay, in a sense, and the movie Boyd has made of them may not be Bergman or even Capra, but it is diverting.
Akins is the author of four novels and a collection of stories, “World Like a Knife.”