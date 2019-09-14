Three dog trainers are accused of animal cruelty for allegedly using cayenne pepper to get show dogs to perform a scene while shooting in Pennsylvania for the cable series “Manhunt: Lone Wolf.”
Antonio Spencer, 32, and Ed Wiernik, 59, each face two counts of animal cruelty; Philip Hoelcher, 73, faces four counts following an Aug. 29 report to the cruelty hotline of Pittsburgh-based animal-resource community Animal Friends. Hoelcher denies the allegations.
An employee for the show’s camera department made a call to the hotline July 24 citing concerns of animal cruelty involving German shepherd-type dogs, according to court documents.
The trainers were tasked with getting the dogs to react as if they had eaten a cayenne pepper, but when the canines didn’t do as instructed, their handlers used a small amount of cayenne pepper on the dogs’ noses, which didn’t work, according to the report.
The trainers then used another handful of cayenne pepper, the court documents said. “After Wiernik put the cayenne pepper in the dog’s nose, the dog immediately dropped down to the ground and attempted to rub his face through the dirt and foliage. ... These actions were repeated,” according to the court records.
Robert Fredley, the chief humane police officer with Animal Friends, said he spoke with David “Billy” Cole, a production office coordinator, who told him that there was probably a miscommunication based on the script.
The trainers used a mixture of apple cider vinegar, lemon and broccoli to rub onto the dog’s nose so it could wipe it off, Cole said, adding that it was a common practice, according to the report.
Hoelcher, a veteran movie stuntman and animal trainer, said that he never used cayenne pepper to get the dogs on set to behave a certain way.
