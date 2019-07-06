As many as 20,000 Toyota Prius owners have had electric power system failures after the company recalled their vehicles in 2014 and attempted to remedy a safety defect by modifying software.
The disclosure was made by a Toyota executive during testimony in a high-stakes, two-month-long civil trial. The jury of seven men and five women is deliberating.
The case was brought against Toyota by Roger Hogan, one of the largest Toyota dealers in Southern California, who alleges that after he began sounding alarms about the problem Toyota retaliated against his dealerships in San Juan Capistrano and Claremont, Calif.
Separately, Toyota last week notified its dealers across the U.S. that it is again expanding the scope of the electric power system recall to include Prius models made in 2018. The original recall covered about 800,000 Priuses in the U.S. from model years 2010 to 2014. Toyota issued a second recall last October, when the company acknowledged that the first recall still left owners unsafe.
The lengthy trial involves a highly unusual battle over safety allegations between an auto manufacturer and one of its top dealerships. Hogan at one time was president of the Toyota Dealers Association in Southern California and describes himself as a lifelong Toyota loyalist. The company, however, during the trial portrayed Hogan as a rogue opponent who was trying to get even with the company for its actions against one of his sons.
Toyota has disputed allegations made by Hogan that it retaliated against him for raising safety concerns.
Toyota attorney David L. Schrader told the jury in closing arguments that not a single accident “related to the recall” has been confirmed. “The recall has worked,” he said.