NEW YORK — A trio of Texas women beat up a hostess at an Upper West Side restaurant after she asked for their COVID-19 vaccination cards, police said Friday.
The violence broke out around 4:50 p.m. Thursday when the women asked to be seated inside Carmine’s on Broadway. The hostess asked for their vaccine cards — a form of proof required under New York City’s latest vaccine mandate — and the women freaked out, officials said.
The enraged tourists pounded the 24-year-old restaurant hostess like a piece of veal, and ripped off her necklace, cops said. She was treated at the scene but was not badly hurt.
“She’s extremely shook up,” Carmine’s owner Jeffrey Bank said Friday. “It’s inexcusable, ridiculous.”
The tourists — Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, 44, and Tyonnie Keshay Rankin, 21, both from Humble, along with Sally Rechelle Lewis, 49, of Houston — were given desk appearance tickets for assault, and released.
Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin said she and her party were not the aggressors.
“I’m 100 percent innocent,” she told The New York Daily News. “I’m going to talk to my lawyer and see what he allows me to say. But I can tell you it’s not true.”
The city started enforcing a vaccine mandate this week requiring people to prove they’ve been jabbed in order to participate in a number of indoor activities in the five boroughs. That includes eating at restaurants, drinking in bars, working out, going bowling and catching a movie or show.
Noncompliant businesses get a $1,000 fine for the first offense, $2,000 for a second violation and $5,000 per incident for subsequent violations. City officials said the mandate will help keep New Yorkers safe and keep pandemic anxiety at bay.Bank, speaking alongside Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, said the city should act to increase the penalty for anyone convicted of an assault related to vaccine enforcement.
“We have to make sure that our restaurant employees are safe,” Brewer said. “We are trying to deal with COVID.”
“Do not assault restaurant workers for doing their jobs — it keeps us safe,” she added.