A severe weather outbreak over the Deep South will continue overnight Monday, potentially bringing tornadoes and damaging winds.
A "moderate risk" of severe weather was issued by the Storm Prediction Center for parts of Mississippi and Louisiana as a strong disturbance in the jet stream interacts with surface moisture streaming northward from the Gulf of Mexico. That disturbance will shift east into Alabama, with dangerous storms likely to continue after nightfall before waning as daytime heating is lost.
Some uncertainty exists regarding how far north the severe risk will exist, but it shouldn't go as far as Nashville. Much of Alabama could be dealing with an overnight severe risk. Nocturnal tornadoes often prove the most deadly, due in part to the difficulties involved in delivering warnings.
Storms will continue to rumble through portions of eastern Louisiana and Mississippi before entering western Alabama on Monday night. Thunderstorms could trek across the Alabama border by 7 or 8 p.m., perhaps reaching the Birmingham to Tuscaloosa corridor by 10 p.m. Some storms could contain strong, damaging winds and possible isolated tornadoes, but the overall threat should diminish somewhat by later tonight.
That wasn't the case earlier this afternoon, however, when the Storm Prediction Center noted the atmosphere may sustain one or two strong tornadoes. At least two strong tornadoes had already touched down in Louisiana by 1 p.m. Central time.
Shortly before lunchtime, Doppler radar indicated a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" passing through Rapides and Vernon parishes in Louisiana. It passed just to the east of the Fort Polk, Lousiana, radar dome, with likely winds in the 110-155 mph range, according to the SPC.
That supercell produced another strong and damaging tornado just west of Alexandria, Lousiana, at about 1 p.m. local time.
The apparent path took it precariously close to or through northern Alexandria before the circulation affected Pineville, which has a population of about 14,000 people. This tornado prompted the first "tornado emergency" since an EF-4 roared through Linwood, Kansas, on May 28. A tornado emergency means that a confirmed large, damaging tornado is occurring in a populated area.
There is a chance that both damage swaths may have actually been from the same potentially long-track tornado. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana, will be dispatching survey teams to investigate. It has confirmed a fatality in Vernon Parish.
At least 8,200 customers across Louisiana were without power, primarily in Rapides Parish, which includes Alexandria.
Elsewhere, a confirmed tornado crossed Interstate 20 just west of Jackson, Mississippi, in the community of Edwards.
Severe December weather in the Deep South isn't unusual. Chilly air from the Northwest and jet-stream energy meet the still-toasty humid air adjacent to the Gulf.