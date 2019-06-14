Top artificial-intelligence researchers across the country are racing to defuse an extraordinary political weapon: computer-generated fake videos that could undermine candidates and mislead voters during the 2020 presidential campaign.
And they have a message: We’re not ready.
The researchers have designed automatic systems that can analyze videos for the telltale indicators of a fake, assessing light, shadows, blinking patterns — and, in one potentially groundbreaking method, even how a candidate’s real-world facial movements relate to each other, like the angle they tilt their head when they smile.
But for all that progress, the researchers say they remain vastly overwhelmed by a technology they fear could herald a damaging new wave of disinformation campaigns, much in the same way fake news stories and deceptive Facebook groups were deployed to influence public opinion during the 2016 race.
Powerful new AI software has effectively democratized the creation of convincing “deepfake” videos, making it easier than ever to fabricate someone appearing to say or do something they didn’t really do, from harmless satires and film tweaks to targeted harassment and deepfake porn.
And researchers fear it’s only a matter of time before the videos are deployed for maximum damage — to sow confusion, fuel doubt or undermine an opponent, potentially on the eve of a White House vote.
“We are outgunned,” said Hany Farid, a computer-science professor and digital-forensics expert at the University of California, Berkeley. “The number of people working on the video-synthesis side, as opposed to the detector side, is 100 to 1.”
These AI-generated videos have yet to drive their own political scandal in the U.S. But even simple tweaks to existing videos can create turmoil, as happened with the recent viral spread of a video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, distorted to make her speech stunted and slurred. That video was viewed more than 3 million times.
Deepfakes have already made their appearance elsewhere: In central Africa last year, a video of Gabon’s long-unseen president Ali Bongo, who was believed in poor health or already dead, was decried as a deepfake by his political opponents and cited as the trigger, a week later, for an unsuccessful coup by the Gabonese military.
And in Malaysia, a viral clip of a man’s seeming confession to having sex with a local cabinet minister is being questioned as a potential deepfake. He “does not look like this... . His body isn’t as built as in the video,” a local politician said, according to the Malay Mail newspaper in Kuala Lumpur.
The threat of deepfakes, named for the “deep learning” AI techniques used to create them, has become a personal one on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers believe the videos could threaten national security, the voting process — and, potentially, their reputations. The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a hearing Thursday in which AI experts are expected to discuss how deepfakes could evade detection and leave an “enduring psychological impact.”
“People can duplicate me speaking and saying anything ... and it’s a complete fabrication,” former president Barack Obama told an audience in Canada last month. “The marketplace of ideas that is the basis of our democratic practice has difficulty working if we don’t have some common baseline of what’s true and what’s not.”
Rachel Thomas, the co-founder of Fast.ai, a machine-learning lab in San Francisco, says a disinformation campaign using deepfake videos would likely catch fire due to the reward structure of the modern Web, in which shocking material drives bigger audiences — and can spread further and faster than the truth.
“Fakes often, particularly now, don’t have to be that compelling to still have an impact,” Thomas said. “We are these social creatures that end up going with the crowd into seeing what the other people are seeing. It would not be that hard for a bad actor to have that kind of influence on public conversation.”
No law regulates deepfakes, though some legal and technical experts have recommended adapting current laws covering libel, defamation, identity fraud, or impersonating a government official. But concerns of overregulation abound: The dividing line between a First-Amendment-protected parody and deepfake political propaganda may not always be clear-cut.
And some worry that the potential hype or hysteria of fake videos could even erode how people accept video evidence — especially when, as Gregory said, “there’s still plenty of truth out there.” Misinformation researcher Aviv Ovadya calls this problem “reality apathy”: “It’s too much effort to figure out what’s real and what’s not, so you’re more willing to just go with whatever your previous affiliations are.”
It might already be leaving an impact. In a Pew Research study released this month, about two-thirds of Americans surveyed said altered videos and images had become a major problem for understanding the basic facts of current events. More than a third said “made-up news” had led them to reduce the amount of news they get overall.