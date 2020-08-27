Here’s how to make a tomato salad: Cut tomatoes, salt them, then drizzle with fruity olive oil.
You need only salt and fat to turn a perfect tomato into a perfect tomato salad because tomatoes are a great source of sweetness and acidity on their own. But tomatoes aren’t always perfect. Even the most beautiful ones can be watery, seedy or otherwise unfortunate inside (a good life lesson). Moreover, there are many forms of salt and acid, as well as textures to consider to play off the fruit’s juiciness.
Before we freestyle with tomato salads, know there’s one non-negotiable: For a tomato to shine — no matter how ripe — it needs salt. Cut the tomatoes in any way that moves you, then put them in a bowl and gently sprinkle them with salt (sugar, too, if they really need help).
In five to 10 minutes, pale pink liquid will seep out of the tomatoes, collecting in the bowl. That’s the tomato’s water leaving the fruit. What’s left is a relaxed, seasoned and concentrated tomato. Salt does some other science-y stuff to make the tomato taste sweeter to us, but you’re probably already sold on salting.
You can save that tomato water for other uses such as bloody marys or gazpacho, or the start of the salad dressing.
Now that we have tomato-y tomatoes, we need the dressing part of the salad.
A drizzle of good olive oil is enough, but this is also an opportunity to play. In the Tomato and Stone Fruit Salad With Seeds, olive oil warming on the stove mingles with sesame and cumin seeds, black pepper and turmeric. As they sizzle together, the spices and seeds get crunchy, their fragrance carries through the kitchen, and the oil takes on all the spice flavors.
This infused oil and its aromatics are then poured over the salad, where it stops cooking and settles into the fruits’ crannies. The method is an Indian technique with many names, including tadka and chhonk. The oil brings texture and deep, dark flavor to whatever it lands on. Here, it’s a savory counterpart to the sweetness of tomato and stone fruit — apricot, nectarine, peaches — whatever looks best where you’re shopping.
Beyond olive oil, cheese, cured meat, nuts, oily fish, avocado and spoonable dairy products all provide richness to balance the tomatoes. Look to your tomato favorites for inspiration: BLTs, pizza, Greek salad, shakshuka, fattoush, tomato chutney, chilaquiles, bagels and lox, Chinese stir-fried eggs and tomato and so on.
If you leave out salt and fat in your tomato salad, it will feel as if something is missing. The flavors won’t be balanced. But beyond those two elements, let your cravings and your fridge and pantry guide you. Tomatoes take to creamy, crispy, crunchy and silky textures. That could mean seeds, cucumbers, nuts, chips, leaves and beyond. They also can take on some heat. (Check out the Bloody Mary Tomato Salad doused in hot sauce.) And if you’re overwhelmed by the possibilities (it can happen with tomatoes), just remember: tomato, salt, olive oil.
BLOODY MARY TOMATO SALAD
Time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
This salad may remind you of a bloody mary or a wedge salad. Consider bloody mary garnishes, such as celery, parsley, green olives, anchovies or bacon, when deciding what else to add to this dish.
Leftover salad can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to three days.
INGREDIENTS:
1½-2 pounds ripe beefsteak or Roma tomatoes, cored and sliced ¼-inch thick
½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
1 lemon
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon Worcestershire or soy sauce
1 teaspoon Tabasco or another hot sauce, plus more to taste
¼ cup (about 1 ounce) crumbled blue cheese
STEPS:
Arrange the tomatoes on a serving plate and season with one-half teaspoon each of the salt and pepper.
Finely zest the lemon over the tomatoes, then halve the lemon and squeeze the juice into a small bowl (you should get about three tablespoons). Add the oil, Worcestershire or soy sauce, and Tabasco. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Pour the dressing over the tomatoes and let sit for at least five minutes. Right before serving, sprinkle over the blue cheese and garnish with more hot sauce and black pepper, if desired.
Nutrition | Per serving: 175 calories, 2 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 1 mg cholesterol, 217 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugar
TOMATO AND STONE FRUIT SALAD WITH SEEDS
Time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
Fresh, sweet fruit — stone fruit, but also tomatoes — meet a deeply spiced oil. The method of blooming aromatics in warm oil and then pouring them over a final dish is a South Asian technique. It can be modified with whatever in your spice pantry appeals to you.
Leftover salad can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to three days.
INGREDIENTS:
2 large heirloom tomatoes (about 1½ pounds total), cored and cut into ½-inch wedges
4 medium peaches, nectarines, or apricots (about 1 pound), halved, pitted, and cut into ½-inch wedges
1 teaspoon kosher or flaky sea salt, plus more to taste
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1½ teaspoons ground turmeric
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper, plus more to taste
STEPS:
On a serving plate, toss the tomatoes and peaches with one teaspoon salt.
In a small skillet or saucepan over medium-low heat, heat the oil, turmeric, cumin, sesame seeds and black pepper. Cook, swirling the skillet, until gently sizzling, three to five minutes. Pour the spiced oil over the fruit and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Nutrition | Per serving: 215 calories, 3 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 16 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 290 mg sodium, 4 g dietary fiber, 14 g sugar
TOMATO SALAD WITH YOGURT
AND PITA CHIPS
Time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
In this salad, variety in textures keeps you angling for bite after bite. Plump tomatoes meet soft yogurt, as well as the kind of crispy-gone-soggy pita that’s beloved in fattoush. The yogurt is dolloped on top of the tomatoes, so you can discover pockets of plushness as you eat and no two bites are the same.
The tomatoes and yogurt can be seasoned and dressed up to three hours ahead.
INGREDIENTS:
2 pounds mixed tomatoes, cut into quarters or halves depending on their size
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
½ cup full-fat, plain Greek yogurt
1 lemon
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 cups pita chips
1 cup fresh mint leaves, halved if large
STEPS:
Place the tomatoes on a serving plate and season generously with salt and pepper. Place the yogurt in a small bowl. Zest the lemon into the bowl and season to taste with salt and pepper. Use right away or set aside until needed (refrigerate the yogurt until ready to use). Set the lemon aside until ready to serve.
When ready to serve, cut the reserved lemon in half and squeeze the juice into a medium bowl, then add the oil. Stir to combine and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add the pita chips, crumbling them into bite-size pieces in your hands as you add them. Stir until the chips are shiny. Add the mint and stir gently.
Dollop the yogurt on top of the tomatoes, then spoon the pita chip-mint mixture on top.
Nutrition | Per serving: 25 calories, 1 g protein, 1 g carbohydrates, 2 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 15 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugar