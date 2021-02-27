LOS ANGELES — Golf legend Tiger Woods is now at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after undergoing surgery at Harbor UCLA hospital following a car crash in Rancho Palos Verdes Tuesday.
Woods, 45, was moved from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to Cedars to continue his care following emergency surgery to repair a compound leg fracture and a shattered ankle suffered in the crash.
Dr. Amish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim chief executive of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, described Woods’ condition:
“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level-1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.
“Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”
The tibia and fibula are the two bones in your lower leg, and a comminuted fracture refers to a bone being broken into multiple fragments.
The term “open” means the bone broke through the skin. Such injuries run the risk of infection, experts say.
The rollover crash, in which Woods had to be extracted through the windshield, was “purely an accident,” and no criminal charges will be filed against Woods, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.
