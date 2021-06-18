PHILADELPHIA — Three people were killed and eight others were wounded in nine shootings across the city Thursday, according to Philadelphia police, continuing a bloody year on pace to break records.
In a potential road rage outburst, a man on a dirt bike fatally shot a 37-year-old man just after 6:30 p.m. in West Philadelphia, police said. It marked the second time in as many weeks that a victim was gunned down on a city street by a rider on a dirt bike. On Saturday night in Port Richmond, police said, a man on a dirt bike fatally shot Angel Rodriguez, 21, after hundreds of people had gathered to watch illegal street racing.
Elsewhere Thursday night, a 29-year-old man was shot once in the left side of the chest in West Philadelphia, police said. He later died at a hospital.
About an hour after that incident, police said, a 25-year-old man was fatally shot and a 24-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Olney. The man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at a hospital. The woman was hospitalized in stable condition.
At 8:51 p.m., a man and woman were shot in Cedar Park. The man was shot multiple times in the chest, and the woman was shot four times in the left hip and leg. The man was listed in critical condition and the woman was in stable condition, police said.
At 8:36 p.m., a man was shot three times in the face and twice in the right foot in North Philadelphia. The victim was in critical condition.
Another man was shot one time in the abdomen on the front porch of a home in West Philadelphia. He was in stable condition.
At 1:45 a.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in Feltonville. He was listed in stable condition.
At 12:49 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the head and abdomen in West Philadelphia. He took himself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Minutes earlier, at 12:30 a.m., police responded to Lankenau Medical Center for a shooting victim. A 44-year-old man was being treated for a gunshot wound to the left hip. He was in stable condition.
— The Philadelphia Inquirer