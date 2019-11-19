Three people are dead after a shooting Monday morning at a Walmart in Duncan, Okla., authorities told local media.
The shooting took place just before 10 a.m., reported the Duncan Banner. Officers with the Duncan Police Department responded to the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 81 in Duncan, a city 65 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.
Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford told BNO News that two men and one woman are dead.
"Two of the victims are inside a vehicle, one is outside the vehicle," Ford told BNO. "And at this point that's about all we do know."
It was not immediately clear if the shooter was among those who died.
The department wrote on Facebook they were "aware of reports of a shooting at Walmart" but did not provide any other details. A dispatcher with the Duncan Police Department confirmed to The Washington Post that an incident had occurred this morning, but said she could not comment further.
A news conference is scheduled later Monday.