This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly Dec 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group:HARDCOVER FICTION1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Doubleday 2. The Stranger in the Lifeboat. Mitch Albom. Harper3. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central4. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. Diana Gabaldon. Delacorte5. Wish You Were Here. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine6. Fear No Evil. James Patterson. Little, Brown7. The Lincoln Highway. Amor Towles. Viking8. D&D: Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos. Wizards of the Coast9. Cloud Cuckoo Land. Anthony Doerr. Scribner10. Mercy. David Baldacci. Grand Central HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. Call Us What We Carry. Amanda Gorman. Viking2. Atlas of the Heart. Brené Brown. Random House3. The Real Anthony Fauci. Robert F. Kennedy. Skyhorse4. For Such a Time as This. Kayleigh Mcenany. Post Hill5. All American Christmas. Campos-Duffy/Duffy. Broadside6. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy! Ree Drummond. Morrow7. Jesus Listens. Sarah Young. Thomas Nelson8. There and Back. Jimmy Chin. Ten Speed9. Guinness World Records 2022. Guinness World Records10. The 1619 Project. Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World(Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hardcover Bestseller Publishing Fiction Guinness World Records Wholesaler Pwxyz Llc. Publishers Weekly Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPatient incident temporarily closes Cheshire Medical Center's ERHobby Lobby moving into vacant Keene space, pending city approvalKeene school board discusses behavioral issues at high schoolKeene City Council reinstates indoor mask mandate, effective MondayKeene store sells $100k lottery ticket to Stoddard manAt Cheshire Medical, unvaccinated patients strain resources, moraleNew life set to come to historic Alstead timber-framing workshopOmicron variant detected in Cheshire County resident, is first known NH caseBrattleboro's disproven fentanyl-pot reports highlight hazy issueArrest made in 2019 killing of truck driver found fatally shot in Rockingham, Vt. Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.