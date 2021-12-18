Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group:

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Doubleday

2. The Stranger in the Lifeboat. Mitch Albom. Harper

3. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

4. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. Diana Gabaldon. Delacorte

5. Wish You Were Here. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine

6. Fear No Evil. James Patterson. Little, Brown

7. The Lincoln Highway. Amor Towles. Viking

8. D&D: Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos. Wizards of the Coast

9. Cloud Cuckoo Land. Anthony Doerr. Scribner

10. Mercy. David Baldacci. Grand Central

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Call Us What We Carry. Amanda Gorman. Viking

2. Atlas of the Heart. Brené Brown. Random House

3. The Real Anthony Fauci. Robert F. Kennedy. Skyhorse

4. For Such a Time as This. Kayleigh Mcenany. Post Hill

5. All American Christmas. Campos-Duffy/Duffy. Broadside

6. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy! Ree Drummond. Morrow

7. Jesus Listens. Sarah Young. Thomas Nelson

8. There and Back. Jimmy Chin. Ten Speed

9. Guinness World Records 2022. Guinness World Records

10. The 1619 Project. Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World

(Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.)

Tags