Charity Morgan wants to meet people where they are. That’s why the plant-based chef for athletes and celebrities fills her first cookbook with recipes for vegan versions of comfort-food favorites. She doesn’t want anyone who wants to avoid animal products — for a night, a month or a lifetime — to give up over an obstacle like, say, French toast.
The wife of a former Tennessee Titans linebacker, Morgan made her name as the vegan chef who cooked for Titans in the popular documentary “The Game Changers,” which seeks to debunk two ideas: that athletes need to eat meat and that all vegans are scrawny.
In her book, “Unbelievably Vegan,” Morgan writes about how her personal-chef business grew out of sending her husband, Derrick, to practice with her specially prepared vegan meals. “Then a funny thing happened,” she writes. “His teammates, who just a few weeks before had teased him about his ‘plants,’ watched him eat these delicious homemade meals and started saying, ‘What! That doesn’t look like salad! That looks so good,’ or ‘What is that? Can you ask your wife if she can send me a meal, too?’” Within a month, she was cooking for 12 players — and in 2017, coincidentally or not, the Titans went to the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Her Eggless French Toast is just the thing for breakfast or brunch — or breakfast for dinner.
How do you make French toast without eggs and dairy? It’s pretty simple: You make a smooth, creamy custard from coconut milk, chickpea flour, banana and a flax “egg.” The latter is a tried-and-true replacement that employs ground flax and water, which together become sticky enough to help act as a binder in baked goods. Besides that, everything else in this recipe comes together just as a traditional one does: You whisk the batter, soak the bread, and griddle the slices until they’re browned on the outside but still moist and spongy inside.
Eggless French Toast
Total time: 40 minutes
Servings: 5
This vegan French toast recipe results in a lovely browned exterior with a moist and spongy interior. The secret is a custard made with coconut milk, chickpea flour, banana and a flax “egg.” The custard can be made ahead and refrigerated for up to three days before soaking the bread and making the toast. Rewhisk before using.
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon flaxseed meal
3 tablespoons boiling water
1¼ cups unsweetened coconut milk (from one 13.5-ounce can)
½ cup chickpea flour
1 large ripe banana, peeled
2 tablespoons maple syrup, plus more for serving
2 teaspoons vanilla powder or vanilla extract
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
½ teaspoon fine salt
Neutral oil, such as vegetable, for greasing the pan
10 thick slices bread
Optional toppings: fresh fruit, maple syrup, confectioner’s sugar and/or whipped coconut cream (see related recipe)
STEPS
To make the flax “egg,” in a small bowl, whisk together the flaxseed meal with the boiling water until combined. Let sit until thickened, about two minutes.
In a blender, combine the coconut milk, chickpea flour, banana, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt, and puree until smooth. Pour into a shallow bowl, and whisk in the flax “egg.”
Position a rack in the center of the oven, place a large baking sheet on the rack and preheat to 200 degrees.
Heat a nonstick griddle or skillet over medium heat. Brush with oil.
Dip a slice of bread into the batter and let it soak for 20 to 30 seconds, turning to coat both sides. Let excess batter drip off into the bowl, and add to the griddle. Cook until deeply browned on both sides, four to five minutes total. Transfer to the baking sheet in the oven to keep warm, and repeat with the remaining bread slices and batter.
Serve warm with the toppings, if using. Refrigerate leftovers for up to three days; rewarm in the oven before serving.
Nutrition information per serving (2 slices, without toppings) | Calories: 394; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 11 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 592 mg; Carbohydrates: 57 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 14 g; Protein: 10 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
— Recipe adapted from “Unbelievably Vegan” by Charity Morgan.
Whipped Coconut Cream
Total time: 10 minutes, plus 5 hours to chill
Servings: 4 to 8
Keeping everything cold is important when making this vegan whipped coconut cream. Registered nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger suggests refrigerating not only the can of cream for up to five hours but also chilling the beaters or whisk attachment used to whip it.
Vegan confectioner’s sugar, such as Wholesome, is available at well-stocked supermarkets, organic markets and online.
INGREDIENTS
1 (13.5-ounce) can full-fat coconut cream (see notes below)
1 tablespoon vegan confectioners’ sugar, plus more as needed (see notes below)
STEPS
At least five hours and up to one day before you plan to make the whipped cream, refrigerate the unopened can of coconut cream.
When ready to make the whipped cream, remove the can from the refrigerator without shaking or moving it too much. Open the can and transfer what has congealed at the top to the bowl of a stand mixer or a large bowl (if using a handheld mixer), being careful not to include any of the liquid. You should have about three-quarters of a cup of solid coconut cream.
Add the sugar to the bowl and, using a handheld mixer and chilled beaters (optional; see headnote) or a stand mixer, whip the mixture on medium-high speed until the coconut cream is glossy and firm enough for a spatula to leave tracks, about three minutes.
Notes: Use coconut cream made with guar gum. Some organic brands do not include it, and that cream will not whip properly.
Some confectioners’ sugars are made with filtering process that can involve bone char. If you avoid animal products, look for vegan brands of confectioners’ sugar, such as Wholesome.
Nutrition information per serving (2 tablespoons) based on 8 | Calories: 175; Total Fat: 8 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 17 mg; Carbohydrates: 27 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar 26 g; Protein: 1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation.
— Recipe from registered nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.