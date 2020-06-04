At first glance, you’d think a muffuletta, that famous New Orleans sandwich piled with cold cuts and a spicy olive salad, simply isn’t for vegetarians — at least not in its most traditional form.
And yet, even in the place that invented the sandwich, Central Grocery, you can order one without the meat. For those of us whose favorite parts of a muffuletta are the olive salad and the soft sesame bread that gives the sandwich its name, it makes perfect sense.
Without the bread? Not the same thing, obviously. But this salad from Southern vegetarian authors Amy Lawrence and Justin Fox Burks spoons the same sharp flavors — from marinated olives, vegetables and cheese — onto a bed of romaine lettuce. It’s from their “Low-Carb Vegetarian Cookbook” (Rockridge Press, 2020).
Served with pizza, the combination is perfect. If you want to go a step further and make this salad into a sandwich, with whatever other components you’d like, none of us would fault you.
MUFFULETTA SALAD
Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes
Servings: 8
This vegetarian salad, a play on the popular sandwich, is spicy, rich, acidic and packed with the flavors of New Orleans. Before serving on the romaine, the salad needs to marinate for at least one hour in the refrigerator.
The marinated vegetables can be refrigerated, apart from the lettuce, for up to four days before serving. Leftovers that include the lettuce will get soggy.
Ingredients
3 cups (16 ounces) pitted spicy mixed marinated olives (such as green, black, kalamata), drained
2 cups (8 ounces) small cauliflower florets
2 large celery ribs
1 medium carrot, peeled
12 pickled pepperoncini, drained and stemmed
1 (7-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained and thinly sliced
3 medium Roma tomatoes, diced
1½ cups (8 ounces) cubed provolone cheese
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup white vinegar
1 tablespoon Creole mustard
2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning blend
6 cups (10 ounces) chopped romaine lettuce
In the bowl of a food processor, using the slicer blade, slice the olives, cauliflower, celery, carrot and pepperoncini. (You can do this by hand if you don’t have a food processor.)
Transfer the sliced vegetables to a 3-quart nonreactive container. Add the red peppers, tomatoes, cheese, garlic, oil, vinegar, mustard and Italian seasoning. Toss well to combine.
Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour or up to four days to let the mixture marinate. (It’s best to make it at least one day before serving so the flavors meld.)
To serve, use a slotted spoon to scoop the marinated vegetables and some of the marinade onto the romaine.
Ingredients are too variable for a meaningful nutritional analysis.