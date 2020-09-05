Fried green tomatoes are a Southern classic, and this version from Texas native and Wisconsin chef Adrian Lipscombe is true to its spirit, with a shatteringly crisp crust enlivened by the addition of a Cajun or Creole seasoning blend.
Even the frying-averse should be able to handle this recipe. Only a cup of oil goes into a deep cast-iron skillet, and there is minimal risk of splatters or boil-overs.
Per Lipscombe’s advice, we’ve paired the tomatoes with comeback sauce, another Southern staple that’s a satisfying mix of creamy, spicy and sweet. Food blogger Sommer Collier’s version is quick, pantry friendly and tasty.
The sauce can be refrigerated for up to one day in advance. Leftover sauce can be refrigerated as well. The tomatoes are best when freshly made, but they’re still pretty good (especially on a sandwich) reheated in the oven at 350 degrees until warm and crisp again.
Don’t be tempted to reduce the flour mixture or the oil, though both will be more than you end up using. You need enough breading to toss the tomato slices comfortably, and anything less than a cup of oil in the skillet doesn’t sufficiently cover the bottom or reach up the sides of the tomatoes for efficient frying. Only about ¼ cup of the oil is absorbed, so you can strain and reuse the rest once or twice, storing in a cool, dark spot.
Fried Green Tomatoes
With Comeback Sauce
Time: 1 hour 35 minutes
Servings: 4 to 6
INGREDIENTS
For the tomatoes:
3 medium, firm green tomatoes, cored and cut into ¼-inch slices
Smoked salt (may substitute kosher salt)
2 large eggs
1 cup buttermilk
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon plus 1 ½ teaspoons store-bought or homemade Cajun or Creole seasoning blend
¼ teaspoon cayenne (optional)
3/4 cup cornmeal
3/4 cup panko bread crumbs
1 cup vegetable oil, such as canola
For the sauce:
½ cup mayonnaise
1 generous tablespoon ketchup
1 tablespoon honey
1 ½ teaspoons hot sauce
1 teaspoon store-bought or homemade Cajun or Creole seasoning blend
3/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
STEPS
Place the sliced tomatoes on a rimmed baking sheet or large platter and sprinkle on both sides with the smoked salt. Let them rest for at least five minutes.
In a large, shallow bowl or pie dish, beat the eggs and then add buttermilk, whisking until combined. In a separate shallow bowl or pie dish, stir together the flour, Cajun/Creole seasoning, cayenne (if using), cornmeal and panko. Dip each tomato slice in the egg mixture and then the flour mixture, using the tines of a fork to move them (fingers tend to rub off the breading). Repeat the process. Double dipping ensures a wonderfully crisp crust. Transfer the coated slices to a separate rimmed baking sheet. Every so often, scrape off the buildup of the flour mixture that will probably accumulate on the fork, but save a little on the side for testing the frying oil’s temperature. Let the breaded tomato slices rest for at least 10 minutes (about as long as it takes for the oil to heat up) to help the coating set.
Heat the oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat. If you have an instant-read thermometer, check the temperature of the oil, aiming for around 300 degrees. You also can test by dropping in a small clump of the moistened breading into the oil. It should immediately start bubbling and turn golden. If the oil just soaks into the breading with very little action, it’s not ready.
In batches, fry as many tomatoes as you can fit in the skillet without crowding (about five), for three to four minutes, or until dark golden brown. Flip and repeat on the other side. Halfway through each batch, rotate the slices 180 degrees to ensure even browning. The oil should maintain a lively bubble, but if it’s too vigorous or the breading is edging toward burned, reduce the heat.
Transfer the tomatoes to a rimmed baking sheet or large platter lined with a double layer of paper towels to drain. Let cool slightly (the tomatoes can be very hot inside) while you make the sauce.
For the sauce, in a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, ketchup, honey, hot sauce, Cajun/Creole seasoning and Worcestershire sauce until thoroughly combined.
Serve the tomatoes warm with the sauce on the side for dipping.
Nutrition (based on 6 servings)| Calories: 278; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 64 mg; Sodium: 238 mg; Carbohydrates: 35 g; Dietary Fiber: 7 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 8 g.
Tomato recipe adapted from chef Adrian Lipscombe of Uptowne Cafe and Bakery in La Crosse, Wis.; sauce recipe adapted from Sommer Collier at aspicyperspective.com.
Cajun or Creole Seasoning Blend
This spice blend is a typical seasoning in the cuisine of New Orleans. Feel free to use it in a variety of seafood dishes, but it would also go great with grilled or roasted meats.
The spice blend can be stored at room temperature for up to six months.
INGREDIENTS:
2 teaspoons kosher salt
2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon sweet paprika
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried minced onion, or onion flakes
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon granulated garlic, or garlic powder
STEPS:
Combine the salt, pepper, paprika, cayenne, oregano, onion, basil, thyme and garlic in a medium bowl. Place in a small jar with a tightfitting lid, and store in a dark, dry location for up to six months. Makes a scant quarter cup.
Nutrition (per 1/2 teaspoon) | 2 calories, 0 g protein, 0 g carbohydrates, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 94 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugar
Adapted from The Washington Post archives.