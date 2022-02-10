Thinking of this weekend’s Super Bowl? How about some spicy beef sliders with hot chipotle flavor and a tortilla salad? Enjoy them for a weeknight dinner for two, or scale up the recipe and make them for your Super Bowl party.
Chipotle peppers are smoked, dried jalapeno peppers. This quick dinner recipe uses ground chipotle powder found in the spice section of the market. It adds a smoky flavor to the burgers. The powder can also spice up most other foods: salad dressings, vegetables, potatoes, rice and other meats.
Helpful Hints:
These burgers have a hot kick. If you’re sensitive to hot spice, reduce the chipotle powder amount.
Look for lean ground beef (95 percent fat-free) in the market.
BEEF SLIDERS
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
¾ pound 95 percent lean ground beef
½ teaspoon chipotle powder, plus ¼ teaspoon, divided use
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup thin sliced onion
1 cup thin sliced red bell pepper
¼ cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
4 whole-wheat slider rolls (mini hamburger rolls), 1¼ ounces each
STEPS
Mix ground beef with 1 teaspoon chipotle powder and salt. Form into four patties (about 3 inches in diameter). Heat a large nonstick skillet over a medium-high burner. Add the burgers, onion and red bell pepper. Sauté four minutes. Turn burgers over and stir the vegetables. Sauté another four minutes. A meat thermometer should read 135 degrees for medium rare. Remove the burgers from the skillet, and place them on the bottom half of the four slider rolls. Continue to cook the onion and red bell pepper for two to three minutes. Mix the mayonnaise with the remaining quarter teaspoon chipotle powder, and spread over the cut side of the four tops of the rolls. Spoon the onion and red peppers over the hamburgers and close with the roll tops.
Nutrition per serving: 544 calories (35 percent from fat), 21.3 g fat (5.7 g saturated, 6.2 g monounsaturated), 108 mg cholesterol, 46.4 g protein, 38.7 g carbohydrates, 6.9 g fiber, 871 mg sodium.
TORTILLA SALAD
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
4 cups shredded, washed, ready-to-eat iceberg lettuce
1 tomato cut into cubes (about 1 cup)
2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
2 cups tortilla chips (1 ounce)
STEPS
Toss lettuce and tomato in a medium-size bowl with the dressing. Break tortilla chips into bite-size pieces and sprinkle over the salad.
Nutrition per serving: 102 calories (20 percent from fat), 2.2 g fat (0.3 g saturated, 0.6 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 3.6 g protein, 18.6 g carbohydrates, 3.9 g fiber, 91 mg sodium.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.