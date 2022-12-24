Mills that churn out cardboard are slashing production worldwide, a worrying sign that global trade is slowing down.
North American companies that make the raw material for corrugated boxes shut down nearly 1 million tons of capacity in the third quarter and a similar scenario is expected for the fourth quarter, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Ryan Fox said. Prices are falling for the first time since 2020.
“Severe weakness in global box demand is an indication of how weak many parts of the global economy are,” said KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson. “The recent history shows a significant amount of economic stimulus would be necessary to provide meaningful box demand, and we do not see that coming.”
Investors are watching closely for any harbingers of what is to come as fears mount that many of the world’s biggest economies will tip into recession next year. Paper boxes are present at nearly every step of a good’s journey through the supply chain, which makes paper a key indicator of how economies are faring. The signals are not encouraging.
Much of the fall off in demand is attributed to the shrinking effect inflation has on consumer wallets.
U.S. retailers discounted heavily on Black Friday in hopes of clearing out excess inventory, but shoppers responded with only modest traffic and sales fell in November by the most in almost a year. Moreover, the meteoric growth of e-commerce — an avid user of cardboard boxes — has receded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.