20221224-BIZ-Cardboard

Tmall Supermarket branded cardboard boxes at a packaging station at a Cainiao warehouse, the logistics subsidiary of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, China.

 Qilai Shen / Bloomberg News

Mills that churn out cardboard are slashing production worldwide, a worrying sign that global trade is slowing down.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.