Green job training

Electrician apprentices work on wiring transformers at the Kentuckiana Electrical Apprenticeship and Training (LEJATC) trade school in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 16, 2022. The Department of Labor will release initial jobless claims figures on Aug. 18.

 Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg News

You may have heard that the U.S. is in the midst of a manufacturing boom. Thanks to a combination of the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS Act and a general interest in re-shoring U.S. capacity, manufacturers’ construction spending has reached an annual rate of $190 billion. That is double the rate of just a year ago. Manufacturing as a share of U.S. private-sector construction has not been this high since at least 1990, when government data sets begin.

Nat Bullard is a senior contributor to BloombergNEF and writes the Sparklines column for Bloomberg Green. He advises early-stage climate technology companies and climate investors.

