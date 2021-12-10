The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Thursday it will remove the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces, including the wing that houses the Temple of Dendur, a move that comes after years of public protests over the museums’ relationship with the family behind OxyContin.
In a joint statement with descendants of Mortimer and Raymond Sackler, the Met said the family agreed to the move “to allow the Met to further its core mission.”
“The Met has been built by the philanthropy of generations of donors — and the Sacklers have been among our most generous supporters,” said Daniel H. Weiss, president and chief executive of The Met. “This gracious gesture by the Sacklers aids the Museum in continuing to serve this and future generations. We greatly appreciate it.”
Brothers Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler made their fortunes starting with a company they bought in 1952. (Raymond and Mortimer bought out Arthur’s share after his death in 1987.) Purdue Pharma, which manufactured OxyContin, was formed in 1991.
The brothers donated to dozens of high-profile institutions, both individually and jointly, including the Guggenheim in New York, the Tate and Victoria and Albert museums in London, the Louvre in Paris, and Harvard, Princeton and Yale universities. In 2019, the Louvre became the first major museum to remove the family’s name.