Actress and singer Doris Day, Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr, writer Toni Morrison and Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens were among newsmakers in entertainment, arts, sports, business and government who died in 2019.
Here are some of the year’s notable deaths, with a cause provided when known.
January
Blake Nordstrom, 58. Led apparel chain Nordstrom Inc. with his brothers Peter and Erik, and since 2000 was the public face of the upscale retailer founded by his great-grandfather. Died Jan. 2 following chemotherapy treatment for lymphoma.
Carol Channing, 97. Raspy-voiced star of stage and film best known for her Tony award-winning performance in “Hello, Dolly!” on Broadway. Died Jan. 15 following two strokes in the previous year.
February
John Dingell, 92. Democratic congressman from Michigan whose 59-year tenure in Congress was the longest in history, earning him clout he used to champion U.S. carmakers. Died Feb 7.
Albert Finney, 82. Versatile British stage and film actor who earned five Academy award nominations for performances in movies such as “Erin Brockovich” and “Murder on the Orient Express.” Died Feb. 7.
Karl Lagerfeld, 85. Acclaimed fashion designer who was creative director at Chanel for 35 years and produced outfits for celebrities such as Princess Diana and Nicole Kidman. Died Feb. 19.
March
Birch Bayh, 91. Democrat from Indiana who served three terms in the U.S. Senate and helped shepherd the ratification of two of the last three constitutional amendments. Died March 14 from pneumonia.
April
Ernest “Fritz” Hollings, 97. Democrat who spent 38 years in the U.S. Senate, where he worked to fight hunger and restrain government spending. Died April 6.
Charles Van Doren, 93. Columbia University English instructor and son of a distinguished poet who confessed during a 1959 congressional hearing that he was fed the correct answers as a contestant on a rigged TV quiz show where he won about $128,000. Died April 9.
May
Doris Day, 97. Bubbly blond actress and singer who starred in “Pillow Talk” and other romantic comedies in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and who later became an animal-welfare advocate. Died May 13 from pneumonia.
I.M. Pei, 102. Dominant architect who designed the Louvre’s crystal pyramid and the angular East Building of Washington’s National Gallery of Art. Died May 16.
Herman Wouk, 103. Pulitzer prize-winning author of popular novels such as “The Winds of War” and “The Caine Mutiny,” one of the first works of serious fiction to deal with the human consequences of World War II. Died May 17.
Niki Lauda, 70. Austrian race-car driver who survived a near-fatal crash to win three Formula 1 world championships and went on to found Lauda Air, which he sold to Austrian Airlines. Died May 20.
Bart Starr, 85. Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Green Bay Packers when they dominated the National Football League in the 1960s, winning five championships. Died May 26.
Thad Cochran, 81. Seven-term Republican U.S. senator from Mississippi who was known as the “king” of earmarks, directing billions of dollars in pork-barrel projects in his home state. Died May 30.
June
Franco Zeffirelli, 96. Italian director of movies, plays and operas known for his extravagant productions. Died June 15.
Gloria Vanderbilt, 95. A descendant of railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt, she pioneered designer jeans for women in the 1970s and turned the humble denim pant into a fashion phenomenon. Died June 17.
Mohamed Mursi, 67. Egypt’s first democratically elected civilian president collapsed and died on June 17 while on trial for espionage six years after he was ousted in a military takeover.
Judith Krantz, 91. Author of best-selling novels such as “Scruples” and “Princess Daisy” that sold more than 100 million copies, making her one of the most commercially successful female novelists. Died June 22.
July
Lee Iacocca, 94. Hailed as a visionary auto executive, he helped produce the Mustang at Ford Motor Co. in 1964 and then saved floundering Chrysler Corp. after securing $1.5 billion in federal loan guarantees. Died July 2 of complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Joao Gilberto, 88. One of the most significant figures in Brazilian music, he masterfully blended samba and jazz to help create the bossa nova sound that would become synonymous with Rio de Janeiro. Died July 6.
H. Ross Perot, 89. Texan who became a billionaire by founding and selling computer companies and later mounted unsuccessful bids for president in 1992 and 1996. Died July 9 from leukemia.
John Paul Stevens, 99. Appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court by a Republican, he became a leading liberal voice on presidential powers, the death penalty and individual rights. Died July 16 of complications from a stroke.
August
Toni Morrison, 88. First black woman to win a Nobel Prize in literature, she wrote novels including “Beloved” depicting the struggles of black Americans living in a white society rife with racial discrimination. Died Aug. 5 of complications from pneumonia.
Peter Fonda, 79. Oscar-nominated actor who became a counterculture star with the release of “Easy Rider” in 1969. Died Aug. 16 from lung cancer.
David Koch, 79. Billionaire industrialist and libertarian who with his brother Charles used their fortune to transform American politics while also donating more than $1 billion to philanthropic causes. Died Aug. 23 from prostate cancer.
Valerie Harper, 80. Actress whose work on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” earned a spinoff program for her character, the outspoken New Yorker Rhoda Morgenstern. Died Aug. 30 from cancer.
September
Robert Mugabe, 95. He ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years and plunged the southern African nation into political and economic chaos as he violently clung to power. Died Sept. 6.
Cokie Roberts, 75. Prominent Washington journalist known for her political reporting and commentaries during a long career at NPR and ABC News. Died Sept. 17 from breast cancer.
Jacques Chirac, 86. As president of France from 1995 to 2007, he led his country into Europe’s common currency and spearheaded international opposition to the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Died Sept. 26.
October
Elijah Cummings. 68. Democratic congressman from Maryland who was chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and a fierce critic of President Donald Trump. Died Oct. 17.
John Conyers Jr., 90. Democrat known for his work on civil rights, who was serving a 26th term in the U.S. House when he resigned after allegations that he sexually harassed employees. Died Oct. 27.
November
William Ruckelshaus, 87. First head of the Environmental Protection Agency who later became a heroic figure for resisting President Richard Nixon’s attempts to cover up the Watergate scandal. Died Nov. 27.
December
Paul Volcker, 92. Former Federal Reserve chairman who controlled U.S. inflation in the 1980s and three decades later led President Barack Obama’s bid to rein in the investment risk-taking of commercial banks. Died Dec. 8.
Don Imus, 79. Radio icon who reshaped radio with his crass but often insightful observations about current events and helped open the floodgates for the coarsened chatter that animates talk radio today.