The former actress’ literary debut, titled “The Bench” and illustrated by Christian Robinson, is set to hit shelves June 8. The book, inspired by her husband and firstborn child’s father-son bond, is based on a Father’s Day poem Meghan wrote for Prince Harry a month after welcoming baby Archie in 2019.
In a statement released Tuesday, Meghan elaborated on her inspirations for the project, as well as her admiration for Robinson, a Los Angeles-bred artist based in Sa-cramento who received Caldecott and Coretta Scott King Illustrator honors for his work on 2015’s “Last Stop on Market Street.”
“Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life,” read the duchess’ statement.
“[T]his representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”
The high-profile title will be released by Penguin Random House imprints Random House Children’s Books in the United States and Tundra in Canada, as well as by Puffin in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India and South Africa. An audio version of the story, narrated by Meghan, will also be available.
