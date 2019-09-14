COLUMBUS, Ohio — The fourth debate among Democratic presidential candidates will be held at Otterbein University in Westerville.
The Democratic National Committee made the announcement Friday afternoon.
The debate is set for Oct. 15 and presumably Oct. 16, since 11 candidates have now qualified. The 10 who debated Thursday night in Houston automatically qualify, since the criteria for the Ohio matchup is the same. In addition, impeachment advocate Tom Steyer also has qualified, which apparently would mean the Ohio debate would take two nights unless they put 11 at once on the stage.
In theory, the number could be lowered if any who took part in the Texas debate drops out by then.
Ohio Democratic Chairman David Pepper hailed the locale as appropriate, since many suburbs such as Westerville are growing more Democratic.
“What we’ve seen in the suburbs of Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland and other cities mirrors what has happened in places like Harris County, Texas, and Orange County, Calif. — suburban voters, particularly women, are backing Democratic candidates in response to the broken promises and toxic agenda of Donald Trump,” Pepper said in a release.
“In 2018, Ohio House Democrats flipped six seats from red to blue, and those pickups came in suburban communities like Westerville. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s 7-point victory was powered not just by traditional Democratic voters, but by historic gains in our suburbs.”
Previous debates were held in Miami and Detroit.
The debate will be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett, and by Marc Lacey of The New York Times. The format has not been determined.
Organizers said the debate will air live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and stream on CNN.com’s homepage and NYTimes.com’s homepage. In addition, the debate will be available across mobile devices via CNN’s and The New York Times’ apps for iOS and Android, via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV, SiriusXM Channels 116, 454, 795, the Westwood One Radio Network and National Public Radio.