Migrants stand in line as they await processing by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border from Mexico in Brownsville, Texas.

 Joe Raedle / Getty Images/TNS

Troopers at the Texas border were ordered to push children back into the Rio Grande and failed to provide water to asylum seekers in extreme heat conditions, according to an an email sent by a Department of Public Safety trooper, and first reported by the Houston Chronicle.






