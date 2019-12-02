Authorities said 10 people were injured in a shooting on New Orleans's Canal Street on Sunday.
The shooting, which was near the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel, occurred while many visitors were in town celebrating the Bayou Classic, an annual football game between longtime rivals Grambling State University and Southern University.
Officers in place for the football crowds responded to sounds of gunfire about 3:20 a.m. near the French Quarter, said Shaun Ferguson, superintendent of police, in a news conference.
"We had officers right there within that very block that actually thought they were being fired upon and took a position to respond to this," he said.
Police initially reported that a man was detained near the scene, but Ferguson said throngs made it difficult for officers to determine who was actually firing the shots.
"We do not know how it started," he said.
Ferguson said five people were transported to University Medical Center New Orleans and two others were sent to Tulane Medical Center.
Two people are reported to be in critical condition with one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the the chest and the other with a gunshot wound to the torso, he said.
Officials had previously reported that there were 11 victims, but later revised to 10.
Police are investigating the shooting by recovering video footage and witness statements. They are also encouraging the public to come forward with any information on the shooting.
"We will not stop until we identify and arrest those responsible," Ferguson said in a statement. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted her gratitude for the public safety team and the police department for its "instant and efficient" response to the shooting, professing that the violence won't derail progress the city has made in reducing violent crime.
"We will do everything we can to wrap the victims and their families in our love and support, and to bring the criminals responsible to justice," she said.
In 2016, a shooting caused by an argument between two tourists during Bayou Classic weekend resulted in one fatality and the wounding of nine others.