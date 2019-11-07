Photographer Victoria Schafer was taking portraits of high school seniors in Ohio’s scenic Hocking Hills State Park when a 74-pound, six-foot-long log fell 75 feet from the sky.
The log struck the 44-year-old woman. She died at the scene.
For a month after the Labor Day tragedy, her friends and family begged for information from anyone who had been near Old Man’s Cave that day, a picture perfect spot for hikers in the park where Schafer had been photographing teens. Authorities had determined that the log did not fall naturally, and witnesses told investigators they saw kids on the cliff where the log fell from.
A $10,000 reward was offered to anyone with information leading to conviction.
Nobody came forward, and how the log fell remained a mystery.
Then, on Oct. 10, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office announced they finally had answers. The log did not fall. It was pushed, authorities said, and two 16-year-old boys were responsible.
The teens were arrested and charged with reckless homicide in juvenile court.
Now, their charges have been changed to murder.
Hocking County Juvenile Court Judge Jonah Saving ruled Tuesday that Jaden Churchheus and Jordan Buckley, who live in Logan, Ohio, will be tried as adults.
In addition to the murder charges, the teens also face charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony assault, reported the Chillicothe Gazette. Their bond was set at $100,000.
Churchheus and Buckley had separate hearings in which prosecutors argued that the teens knowingly and willfully pushed the log over the cliff, aware of the harm it could cause. The judge agreed that there was probable cause to support the new charges.
“It was Labor Day, and the park was busy, which satisfies the ‘knowing’ portion of the offense,” Saving said, reported the Gazette.
But the teens’ attorneys say the opposite, that Churchheus and Buckley did not set out to hurt, or kill, anyone.
“It’s an accident and a terrible one,” Bob Toy, Buckley’s attorney, told The Washington Post. “There’s no knowing intent to do harm.”
Churchheus’ attorney Ryan Shepler did not respond to a request for comment from The Post, but he told the Gazette that he does not believe “knowing” the park was busy is the same as “knowingly” killing Schafer.
Officials with the sheriff’s office and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources testified at the hearings Tuesday that the log had been removed from a pile more than 40 feet from the edge of the cliff, reported the Gazette.
Miranda Spencer, a friend of the teen boys who was at the park with them the day Schafer was killed, testified during both hearings. In the first hearing for Churchheus, Spencer said that she could not remember who pushed the log over the edge.
But in the later hearing for Buckley, after Toy refreshed her memory with transcripts of her previous interviews with police, Spencer testified that it Churchheus was the one to physically throw the log off the cliff.
Spencer told the court that Buckley had told Churchheus there was nobody below them, though she had told the teen boys not to throw the log at all. They did it, she said, “to be funny.”
“I know Jaden,” Spencer testified, according to the Gazette. “I don’t believe that he would ever intentionally hurt someone.”
Benjamin Fickel, Hocking County prosecutor, told ABC 6 that it does not matter who actually threw the log, “because of what we know so far is that they both participated.”
Authorities were tipped off to the teenager’s involvement in Schafer’s death when a mother of a local high school student called the tip line to report that one of the teenage suspects sent a text message saying that “he had done something serious at the park with another kid,” Hocking County assistant prosecutor Jorden Meadows told the Parkersburg News and Sentinel in West Virginia in October. A short time later, the boys confessed, she said.
“With their lack of remorse, we felt we needed to send a message,” Meadows said in an interview with the Columbus Dispatch after authorities decided to pursue murder charges later that month. “We’ve seen too many deaths out of the caves.”
The case will be reviewed by a grand jury on Friday, and if they issue an indictment then the teens will appear in court next week before a new judge in adult court. A trial will follow.
Schafer’s sister, Catherine Muth, released a statement in late October after prosecutors announced they would be pursuing murder charges in adult court.
“While nothing will bring Victoria back, our family is grateful to finally begin to have the answers we have been seeking and to have a better understanding of the actions of others which led to her tragic death,” Muth said in the statement obtained by the Columbus Dispatch. “It is our hope that the information learned will prevent another family from ever experiencing a similar tragedy.”