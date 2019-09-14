CHICAGO — Last week, as Adam Hergenreder huddled under a blanket in his hospital bed, recovering from a lung illness brought on by vaping, he offered a warning for his peers: Vaping “will mess up your lungs.”
Friday, in the offices of a downtown Chicago law firm, Hergenreder and his family announced they’ve taken their message one step further, filing a lawsuit in Lake County against Juul Labs Inc. and a Waukegan gas station where Adam bought vaping products.
The 82-page complaint follows one brought by Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim on behalf of county residents, alleging that Juul has used false marketing claims to create a public health crisis. The Hergenreder lawsuit makes similar allegations, asserting that Hergenreder fell victim to false marketing efforts that were specifically engineered to target teens.
“Juul has turned a generation of adolescents into addicts and recklessly put the health and safety of young men and women like Adam in jeopardy,” attorney Antonio Romanucci said, “inflicting illnesses upon them that medical personnel and public health authorities have yet to understand the causes of or the long-term impacts of.”
According to the lawsuit, Hergenreder, who began vaping at age 16, bought Juul products at The Gas Stop convenience store in Waukegan — which sports a “Cigarette Drive-Thru” and is also named in the lawsuit — without ever being asked for identification, though it is illegal to sell tobacco products to those under 18.
The recent rise of a vaping-related lung illness, which the Illinois Department of Health says has affected 52 people statewide and is responsible for one death in the state so far, adds an additional, urgent tone to the lawsuits. Though much remains unclear about the illness — including its exact cause — attorneys are seeking compensatory damages for Hergenreder, based in part on his lung injury.
